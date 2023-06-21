Juvenile Services Garden Expands

The growing season is underway at Dakota County Juvenile Services, and Juvenile Services program participants recently joined with University of Minnesota Extension master gardeners and Dakota County leaders to plant a garden that will provide fruits and vegetables for Dakota County food shelves. County Commissioners Bill Droste, Mary Hamann-Roland and Mike Slavik, along with Community Corrections Director Suwana Kirkland, Deputy Director Sarah Reetz and Campus Superintendent Matt Bauer helped with planting the garden, located outside the Juvenile Services Center in Hastings. This is the second year of the program, which generated about 450 pounds of food last year. Most of the food went to food shelves, though some was consumed by youth at the Juvenile Services Center. Additions this year to the garden include signs identifying the project, shaded benches and a fence.
(Commissioner Droste In The Garden. Photo Source: Dakota County)