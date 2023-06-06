Leo’s Landing Future In Doubt

Leo’s Landing in Prescott faces an uncertain future as the current owners have learned that their land use permit expires at the end of the year. Leo’s Landing operates as a gas dock, convenience store and offers dozens of boat slip rentals. Leo’s Landing co-owner Tom Anderson has approached the Prescott City Council for clarification on the expiration of the license, saying that there have been “millions of dollars” invested in running the business. According to the City, last year Prescott began a riverfront improvement project, completing a short stretch north of the rail bridge. The spot where Leo’s sits, to the south, is in the next phase. City Administrator Matt Wolf says improvement plans include a bigger and better public boat launch, plus a fishing pier, with hopes to make the stretch an improved public amenity. Leo’s Landing does own the property where their fuel storage tanks are, and have since hired their own surveyors to figure out what property rights they hold. In the meantime, a petition is nearing a goal of 2,500 signatures to convince the city to let Leo’s Landing remain.