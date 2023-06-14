Lotto Ticket Hits For $40K In Hastings

The Minnesota Lottery reports that one lucky customer of the Walmart in Hastings on Friday, June 9th needs to check their “Print-N-Play” progressive lottery ticket, as the person won a jackpot of just over $40,000. The jackpot hit on a $5 slots ticket. According to the MN Lottery website, the prize can be claimed at any lottery office, with locations in Roseville, Virginia, Detroit Lakes, and Owatonna. The Roseville office is open Monday through Friday, from 8 AM to 4:30 PM. No appointment necessary in Roseville. The winning ticket will expire in 12 months.