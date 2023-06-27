Lund Resigns From City Council

An item was added to the Hastings City Council meeting agenda for the June 26th meeting, as Council Member Trevor Lund has submitted his resignation from the Council. City Administrator Dan Wietecha briefed the Council on Lund’s resignation.
The Hastings City Charter requires that a resolution be approved by the Council to accept Lund’s resignation and declare the vacancy. The City Council will need to determine how to handle the process of hiring the new council member. The Council approved a resolution accepting Lund’s resignation by unanimous vote.