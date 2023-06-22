Make Music Day Is Successful

The longest day of 2023 was filled with music as Hastings celebrated international Make Music Day with bands, guitars, organs, drums and even some harmonicas and kazoos. The 7th annual celebration was an ensemble effort by City Parks Events Coordinator Paige Marschall-Bigler, musician Chuck Spavin and a crew of many who made sure the three venues were ready for the audiences. A traditional kickoff took place at 7 AM on the corner sidewalk at City Hall where a lively jazz group played New Orleans style tunes as the morning commuters honked their approval. A shady lawn offered relief from the hot sun throughout the morning at Roadside Park and the vine covered arbors at Oliver’s Grove Park gave both listeners and performers some shelter in the afternoon. Down at the Rotary Pavilion, bluegrass, swing, and rock and roll was enjoyed well into the evening with the Inver Hills Community Band rounding out the day with a final performance timed with the sunset. Planners want to thank everyone who ventured out to enjoy the day, the volunteer musicians who donated their time and talents, city staff who prepared the venues and local media that got the word out. Planning is already underway for next year, with June 21st falling on a Friday.
(Pictured are Chuck Spavin, Paige Marshall Bigler and John Hanson enjoying the last group of the long, hot day. Photo Credit: Kelly Casey)