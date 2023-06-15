MUDHENS RALLY TO BEAT HAWKS IN FIRST HWY 61 BATTLE

The Battle of Highway 61 did not disappoint as the Mudhens overcame some slow bats to score 4 runs in the top of the 9th inning and win 6-4.
It was a defensive showcase early on, as the game and the Hawks would crawl out to a 2-0 lead. Miesville would tie it at 2 in the middle innings, before the Hawks would get the lead back 3-2. Then, in the top of the 9th, with Miesville needing a rally, their bats finally came alive, as they would score 4 runs on 4 hits to take a 6-3 lead. Jackson Schaffer would score a run in the bottom of the 9th to make it 6-4, but the Hawks would strand a runner with the tying run at the plate, and the game would end in the Mudhens favor.
Shannon Ahearn went 3 for 4 for the Mudhens at the plate, while Matt VanderBosch and Caden Wildman each hit over .400 on the night. Alex Hendrickson, Max Moris, Nate Hammes and Eddie Peine each had hits as well.
For the Hawks, Blake Warner and Jack Nelson combined for 6 of the team’s 9 hits, with Warner going 4 for 5 at the plate. Mitch Iliff, Evan Khrin and Jackson Schaffer had the other 3.
On the mound, Jon Horn got the start but Connor Malcolm got the win. Both pitchers went 4 innings, with Horn going 4 IP, with 5 strikeouts, 3 walks 2 runs (both earned). Malcolm went 4 innings pitched with 1 run, 1 earned and no strikeouts. Blake Ritzer got the save, pitching the 9th inning with a hit, a run and a strikeout.
Ben Teigland went 6 innings for the Hawks, with 2 strikeouts, 3 walks, 2 runs (both earned), while Jordan Jeske got the loss going the final 3 innings and giving up 4 runs (3 earned), with 1 strikeout and 1 walk.