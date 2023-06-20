Prescott Daze Seeks 2023 Parade Grand Marshal

The Prescott Daze organizing committee is on the hunt for the Grand Marshal of the 2023 Prescott Daze Parade, scheduled for Sunday, September 11th. Do you know someone who would be the perfect representative as Prescott Daze’s Grand Marshal? Nominees are selected on their contributions to the Prescott Community. The duties of the Grand Marshal start by attending the Prescott Ambassador Program. The Grand Marshal rides in Sunday’s parade and then sits at the judges stand. Finally, the Grand Marshal judges the rest of the floats in the parade and chooses one to receive the Grand Marshal Choice Award. Grand Marshals can only serve one time. Learn more and nominate your Marshal on the Prescott Daze website.