Prescott Shop Class To Raffle Shed

The Prescott High School Technical Education Department is selling Shed Raffle tickets to support their Construction Methods II Class. Tickets are $20 each or $50 for 3. The raffle winner will be announced July 6th at 5 PM in the high school cafeteria. Raffle ticket holders need not be present to win. All proceeds will go towards tooling, materials and to put towards future grant writing for matched money. Tickets are available at Ptacek’s, the Prescott Chamber of Commerce, the Kitchen Table, BMO Harris Bank, Tractor Supply, Cernohous Chevrolet, 1st National Bank, and Scenic Bluffs Dentistry.