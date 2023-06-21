Rivertown Days Seeks Volunteers

Rivertown Days is right around the corner. This event is not only the largest outdoor festival in Hastings, it’s the biggest fundraiser for the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau. The Chamber uses the funds to program their business education network, small business advocacy efforts, and more. Tickets are on sale NOW! This year, RTD will have incredible artists like Mike Doughty, Durry, and performances by Circus Juventas, along with carnival rides, arts & crafts, food trucks, and so much more. And, Rivertown Days would not be possible without Very Important Volunteers. Rivertown Days Volunteers will receive formal training with a dinner, free access to the event, a t-shirt and priceless memories. Learn more about Rivertown Days, and sign up to be a volunteer on the Rivertown Days website.