Schommer Receives Scholarship

WESTconsin Credit Union recently awarded fourteen $1,000 scholarships to area high school seniors as part of the WESTconsin Scholarship Program. Ella Schommer, a Prescott High School graduate, was the chosen scholarship recipient from the Prescott and Ellsworth area. Schommer will use the money to help fund her post-secondary education plans at University of Wisconsin-Madison to study Business Management and Human Resources. Recipients were selected based on a variety of criteria including community and school involvement, academic progress, financial need, career plans, and goals.
(Ella Schommer. Submitted photo)