School Board Crafting Levy Referendum

Outgoing Superintendent of ISD 200, Dr. Robert McDowell, has issued his final “Raider Update” as the Superintendent of the District, and in the update, he issued a reminder to district families to be aware that the School Board continues work crafting a levy request for the ballot this fall. In his comments, Dr. McDowell is quoted as saying, “the board will continue movement looking at a Technology/Curriculum levy for this November. You may remember the board and me discussing how this option will provide much-needed additional financial support. And the community survey suggested a high degree of support for approving this type of referendum. The school board will need to decide on the ballot question this summer.” Dr. Tamara Chandra will take the reins on July 1st.