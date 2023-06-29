Senator Seeberger Holds Town Hall

Minnesota Sate Senator Judy Seeberger met with public safety leaders at the HERO Center in Cottage Grove on Wednesday, June 28th, to discuss public safety funding for Senate District 41. Hastings Mayor Mary Fasbender, Hastings Police Chief David Wilske, Fire Chief John Townsend, and Police Deputy Chief Bryan Schowalter attended to discuss the Senate bill that was co-authored by Sen. Seeberger and passed as part of the State budget adopted last month, which includes one-time public safety aid for local governments. Hastings will receive $975,960 of the aid, which can be used for community violence prevention and intervention, community engagement, mental health crisis response, victim services, training programs, first responder wellness, equipment for fire, rescue, and emergency services, and personnel or equipment costs.