SJB School Welcomes Turek

St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Vermillion announces the hiring of Skyler Turek to be a lead preschool teacher at St. John’s, increasing the number of lead preschool teachers to 3 for upcoming school year. In a statement, Turek said that she is excited to be joining the school as a preschool teacher, having recently graduated from Minnesota State University with an Elementary Education degree. Turek previously taught/assisted in classrooms of various ages within MN public schools and at a private school in Costa Rica. Turek also says she has been part of the St. John the Baptist parish her whole life, and is aware and proud of the close knit community.
(Skyler Turek. Submitted photo.)