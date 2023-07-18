Allina Imposes “Fixed Labor Reduction”

The Allina Health has enacted a “fixed labor reduction” across their system that impacts a number of team members including a number of changes at Hastings Regina Campus. In addition, there are some positions that may be currently open and will be permanently frozen. This fixed labor reduction will impact employees across the Allina system. Notifications to impacted employees are expected to be completed in a few days. KDWA has reached out to Allina Health for comment and clarification of this development and we’ll bring updates as they become available.