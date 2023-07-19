Allina Releases Statement Regarding “Reduction”

Updating a story reported earlier this week on KDWA, Allina Health has announced a “Fixed Labor Reduction” of staff across the company, including impacts at the Regina campus in Hastings. An official statement issued by Allina on July 18th states, “On July 17, 2023, Allina Health began a labor reduction that impacts fewer than 350 team members throughout the organization. Most impacted jobs are leadership and non-direct caregiving roles.” Allina Health also expressed “tremendous gratitude for all of our team members, including those leaving our organization. Employees who are part of this labor reduction will be offered severance, health benefits and outplacement resources.” The press release concluded by saying that Allina Health, “like many health systems across the country, is facing unprecedented financial challenges. Our focus remains on ensuring we remain a sustainable community asset for years to come.”