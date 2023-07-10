COLE Foundation Rally Saturday

The 2023 Wheels for Freedom Motorcycle Rally and Ride, hosted by the COLE Foundation, is coming to Prescott, on Saturday, July 15th, with registration beginning at 10am, and kickstands up at 11:00am, with the goal of raising over $20,000 for the local non-profit organization, which provides disabled youngsters important, and expensive adaptive equipment. COLE Foundation Founder Colleen Peterson joined KDWA News to talk about the upcoming event. KDWA News will also have more with Peterson in a future In-Depth Interview, following the event on Saturday!