Dakota County Fair App Available

The Dakota County Fair kicks off for 2023 on August 7th, at the County Fairgrounds, 4008 220th Street West, in Farmington. Fairgoers this year will have the added feature of being able to plan visits and learn about attractions by downloading the Dakota County Fair App from either Google Play, or the Apple App Store. Fair organizers also state that there are plenty of opportunities to get hired at the fair for a wide variety of positions. Job listings and application materials are available on the Fair website, where you can also find all the details surrounding this year’s fair.