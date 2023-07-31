Dakota County Parks At County Fair

Visitors to this year’s Dakota County Fair can discover hidden gems and new ways to experience the county park system. Dakota County Parks will be featured in the Government Building at the fair, which runs Aug. 7-13 in Farmington. Building attractions will highlight unique and exciting activities and attractions of the county’s parks and greenways. Adults and children alike can enjoy various hands-on exhibits, learn about the park system, win prizes and much more. Features for the week include a bison-themed giveaway, hands-on activities and exhibits, a performance stage with daily presentations and entertainment, and information on county resources and services The Dakota County Government Building is open noon-7 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. The building is located north of Food Alley and west of the large parking lot when entering the fairgrounds from Third Street.