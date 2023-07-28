Delay For Isabel Park Project

A stall in the renovation project at Lake Isabel Park in Hastings has many nearby residents asking about the holdup. KDWA reached out to Parks and Recreation Director Chris Jenkins, who said that during excavation, soil samples revealed levels of asbestos and lead. The City of Hastings is currently working with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to come up with a plan to excavate and remove the tainted soil, before park equipment can be safely installed on the park grounds. Jenkins indicated that no timeline has been finalized, but the City asks for patience during the process.