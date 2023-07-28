Election Judges Sought

With the ISD 200 School Board seeking voter approval of an operating levy on the November ballot this year, the election process will need election judges to function properly. Election judges handle all voting aspects at the polling place to ensure that all election procedures are correctly handled and assist voters in the voting process. If you’re interested in applying to serve as an election judge for the 2023 ISD 200 School Board Election, visit the ISD 200 website to learn more about being an election judge and how to apply.