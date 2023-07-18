Goodhue County Appoints 1st Woman Judge

Goodhue County has seated its first woman judge in the County, as MN Governor Tim Walz recently appointed Tori Stewart to the bench. Stewart has an extensive background in law. Since the early 2000s, Stewart has held positions in various offices across Minnesota. She became an Associate Attorney with a law firm in 2006, she then became the Assistant County Attorney for the Rice County Attorney’s Office in 2007. From there she became the Assistant County Attorney IV in the Dakota County Attorney’s Office from 2013 until 2023.
(The Honorable Tori Stewart. Submitted Photo)