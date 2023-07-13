Hastings City Council Applicants Named

The City of Hastings reports that seven residents from Ward 4 have filed applications to fill the vacant council member seat, previously held by Trevor Lund. Applicants are Adam Amer, Timothy Lawrence, Ian Martin, Dennis Millerbernd, Gary Stevens, Mark Vaughan, and Scott Zuzek. According to information released by the City, the City Council will conduct interviews of the candidates during public meetings on July 24th and July 25th at 7:00 PM, at City Hall. The appointment will be made at the regular Council Meeting on August 7th, and the appointed council member will serve through December 31st, 2024.