Hastings Issues Request For Proposals For Dome Repairs

The long-awaited and much-needed repair project of the dome of Hastings City Hall took a huge step forward on July 20th, as the City posted a request for proposal for metal dome roofing work. The City of Hastings is seeking bids from qualified firms to provide all labor, materials, equipment, and supplies to perform the work for the Hastings City Hall, including repair and replacement of portions of the 1912 metal roofing panels of the central cupola-like dome and four corner tower domes, metal dome roofing, and miscellaneous architectural metal repair. Bids are due by Wednesday, August 30th, at 2 PM. Awarding of the contract is expected in September. Funding for the repairs comes from both the City of Hastings, and the State.