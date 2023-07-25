Hastings Planning Commission Deliberates Parking

  • July 25, 2023

On Monday evening, the Hastings Planning Commission resumed deliberations for a social gathering place proposed for a home in the 300 block of Pine Street. City Planner Justin Fortney summarized the proposal for the Commission.

The Commission tabled the proposal earlier in July to allow for submission of a parking diagram for the facility. Fortney commented on the parking plan.

A neighbor of the property, Eric Thraen expressed his concerns regarding the parking.

The Commission voted 4-1 to recommend approval as presented, and the City Council is scheduled to review the request at its August 7th meeting.

