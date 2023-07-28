HFD Hiring

  • Filed under Featured

  • July 28, 2023

  • July 28, 2023

The City of Hastings is expanding its complement of full-time firefighter/paramedics to join the growing community. The Hastings Fire and EMS Department is a dual-role department that delivers both fire services as well as pre-hospital emergency medical service care through its Advance Life Support paramedic ambulance service. Interested people are invited to apply for a position with the department for the opportunity to enjoy a great team environment, salary and benefits. Learn more and apply on the City website.

Click here for audio

   

admin

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2023/07/hfd-hiring/