HFD Hiring

The City of Hastings is expanding its complement of full-time firefighter/paramedics to join the growing community. The Hastings Fire and EMS Department is a dual-role department that delivers both fire services as well as pre-hospital emergency medical service care through its Advance Life Support paramedic ambulance service. Interested people are invited to apply for a position with the department for the opportunity to enjoy a great team environment, salary and benefits. Learn more and apply on the City website.