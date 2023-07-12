HFS Announces July Matching Program

Hastings Family Service continues its tireless efforts to provide assistance and food relief to families in the Hastings area, and have announced that July is the time for the “Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless Summer Challenge”, which aims to boost donations to MN food shelves when they need it most. Participating food shelves, including Hastings Family Service, receive a proportionate match based on the amount raised in July. The more funds donated to HFS in July, the larger the matching grant from Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless will be. According to HFS, in May, the Market food shelf programs served over 900 individuals, more than any other month in the 53-year history of HFS. The need continues to be great as they move through the summer. Schools play a major role in feeding hungry kids during the school year, but when summer comes and school is out, many kids go without. According to Amy Sutton, Executive Director at Hastings Family Service, summer is one of the busiest times in the food shelf because families with children must provide more meals at home and often have increased childcare expenses as well. Tight budgets get stretched even further. Every dollar donated to HFS through July 31st will count toward the proportionate match. Go to HastingsFamilyService.org to make your gift or to learn more about this matching gift opportunity.