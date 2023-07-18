HPD Seeks Reservists

The Hastings Police Department is recruiting volunteers who can assist the Department in maintaining safety and security in the community as Police Reservists. This is a great opportunity to serve the community and work with other reservists and the Hastings PD. The Hastings Police Reserve is an unpaid, non-sworn, volunteer unit within the Police Department. The HPD Reserve serves the community in a uniformed capacity. Reservists assist the HPD at sporting events, provide traffic control during disasters and special events, patrol parks, assist with large events and more. Learn more an apply on the City website.