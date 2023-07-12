Huot To Hold Meeting

MN State Representative for District 56B, John Huot, will hold a gathering of constituents at Camfield Park, 14795 Canada Avenue in Rosemount on Saturday, July 15th at 10:00 AM. According to Represntative Huot, the meeting is an informal community gathering, and he invites everyone to stay for a minute or an hour! This time is yours to share what’s on your mind and ask any questions. If you’d like, feel free to bring a diaper donation for neighbors in need. Huot will drop the donations at 360 Communities in Rosemount when the meeting is over.

