ISD 200 Announces Free Meals

ISD 200 announces that the District’s Nutrition Services will offer all breakfast and lunch meals free for students this upcoming school year. The District also says that free breakfast and lunch must include a fully reimbursable meal, and there will still be fees for a la carte items and extra meals. Nutrition Services also requests the community’s help with filling out the application for educational benefits. Discounted fees are available for athletics, tech services, and activities by filling out the application and qualifying for benefits. A mailing will be coming soon to district families to fill out and return. Please return applications by September 1st.