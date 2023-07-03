ISD Board Hopeful Kullman Suspends Election Efforts

  • July 3, 2023

Hastings resident and former ISD 200 School Board hopeful Todd Kullman has announced that he will not renew his bid to be elected to the School Board. According to a post on social media, Kullman says that he finds it hard to not run, as he has “recently purchased a company and my time commitment must be there 100%”, adding, “I will be helping those who will be running supporting this (sic) values I represent.” Current terms for Directors Becky Beissel, Brian Davis, Chair Lisa Hedin and Vice-Chair Stephanie Malm are up in January of 2024.

