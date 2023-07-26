Lawrence Chosen For Ward 4 Seat

On Tuesday evening, the Hastings City Council met to determine the next person to serve as Council Member for Ward 4, following the resignation of Trevor Lund earlier this summer. Adam Amer, Timothy Lawrence, Ian Martin, Dennis Millerbernd, Gary Stevens, Mark Vaughan, and Scott Zuzek each applied for the position and Amer withdrew when it was determined he did not reside in Ward 4. The Council interviewed 3 of the remaining 6 candidates on Monday, July 24th, and the other 3 on Tuesday, July 25th. Communication Coordinator Dawn Skelly provides the results of the interviews.
Lawrence will serve the balance of Lund’s term on the board, which runs through the end of 2024.