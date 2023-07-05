Local Resident Seeks Missing Dog

Local KDWA listener Ray has asked for the public’s help in locating an emotional support dog, a one-year-old Maltese, which went missing from a local baseball field complex. According to Ray, the dog belongs to his daughter, and the missing dog is a huge blow to the emotional well-being of the family. Ray is offering a $500 reward for the safe return of the dog, which is described as a 10-pound black, white, and gray Maltese with a collar and ID tag with a phone number that ends in “472”. Anyone who has seen or located the dog is asked to contact KDWA at 651-437-1460.