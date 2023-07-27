NNO Coming Up

Tuesday, August 1st marks the 40th anniversary of National Night Out, an annual community-building event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, better places to live. Several neighborhoods in Hastings and Prescott have organized National Night Out events. Join Hastings Police Officers and other City officials for a citywide community gathering on Tuesday, August 1st, from 5:30 to 7:30 PM, at Lions Park, 1043 5th St. W., Hastings. There will be 4H animals, yard games, baseball, a bounce house, and emergency vehicles to climb through, a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter, weather permitting, other community organizations to speak with, and more. Get a free hot dog meal and visit with community organizations. Children’s prizes will be raffled off. City Administration thanks the Public Safety Advisory Commission for helping to plan and organize the Community Gathering, and the Sponsors and Community Partners!