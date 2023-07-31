PFAS Advisory Issued For Lake Rebecca

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), with support from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), is recommending that certain people should avoid eating fish caught in Mississippi River Pool 2, from the Ford Dam in St. Paul to Hastings Dam, and Lake Rebecca, in Hastings. People who should avoid eating fish from these locations include children under age 15, people who are or could become pregnant and those who are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. In a press conference on Monday afternoon, Assistant Commissioner Dana Vonderbosch, of the MN PCA, commented on the advisory.
Dr. Sarah Fossen-Johnson, of the MDH Environmental Health Division, explained that research is broadening the need for caution.
One alternative place to fish in the metro area includes the Lower St. Croix River south of Stillwater.