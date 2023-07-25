Prescott Council Continues Paid Parking Deliberations

The City of Prescott has been investigating implementing a paid parking system with the idea originating from a Parks & Public Works Committee Meeting in September of 2022. The system has been discussed in multiple Council workshops on January 23, April 11, and May 23 of 2023. The idea of implementing a paid parking system is to manage and regulate the current parking inventory downtown. Revenue generated from paid parking can be returned to the downtown for added public services and overall aesthetic improvements to the district and City. On Monday, City Planner Carter Hayes briefed Council on enforcement of paid parking.
Prescott residents are encouraged to attend public information sessions on Tuesday, August 22nd at 11:00 am or 3:30 pm at City Hall to discuss the plan.