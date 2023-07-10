Prescott Trip To Lac Du Flambeau

Prescott Commuity Education hosted their 21st weekend trip to the Lac Du Flambeau Native American Reservation in North Central Wisconsin, this past weekend, furthering the bond in relationship between the Wisconsin Native Ojibwe, and the City of Prescott. Prescott High School Native American Studies Teacher Jeff Ryan joined KDWA News to discuss the trip, and experiences on the Reservation. KDWA will also have a future In-Depth interview show with Mr. Ryan, coming up in the very near future, and more in future newscasts from this very interview.