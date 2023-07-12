Proposed Hastings Black Heritage Trail Gets Funding

The Dakota County Historical Society has been awarded a $78,800 grant from the MN Historical Society to hire qualified consultant(s) to create a Concept Plan for a new Black Heritage Trail in the city of Hastings. According to a MNHS press release, the grant will be awarded from the Heritage Partnership Program. The Heritage Partnership Program’s goal is to preserve and enhance access to Minnesota’s history and cultural resources by supporting the creation and development of sustainable, history-based partnerships throughout the state. The Heritage Partnership Program is made possible by the Legacy Amendment’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund through the vote of Minnesotans on Nov. 4, 2008. The Legacy Amendment supports efforts to preserve Minnesota land, water and legacy, including Minnesota history and cultural heritage.