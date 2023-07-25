Quality One Crafts Flag Box For Terry’s Hardware

  • July 25, 2023

Quality One Woodworking in Hastings continues its efforts for preserving patriotism in the KDWA listening area as they recently finished building a flag box for Terry’s Hardware, in Hastings. The combined efforts of Quality One Woodworking and Lyle Russell VFW Post 1210 made the donation possible. Pete Terry, owner of Terry’s Hardware commented that the hardware store is a known place to bring unserviceable American flags for proper retirement by the VFW post.

Click here for audio

   
Post Commander Paul Ollmann talked about other donation locations in Hastings.

Click here for audio

   
Corey Lorenzen, Marketing Manager for Quality One says the company is proud to donate the materials and craftsmanship for the boxes.

Click here for audio

   
The box has been placed near the customer service desk at the front of the store. Drop off flags at any time during regular business hours.

Click here for audio


   
(L to R: Pete Terry, Paul Ollmann, Mark Gelhart, Corey Lorenzen. KDWA photo)

