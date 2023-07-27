Rise Up Roast Seeks Volunteers

Ahead of their 3rd Annual Recovery Roast, scheduled for Wednesday, August 16th, from 3 to 8 PM, Rise Up Recovery in Hastings seeks volunteers to be a part of a great afternoon of food, fun, and fellowship. Rise Up Recovery is looking for volunteers, and have a number of different positions available, from set up and tear down and game attendants to station workers to prepare and serve, and prayer station attendants. Interested people are encouraged to sign up online to help out for this event, which will be held at the Rotary Pavilion in Levee Park. Learn more about Rise Up Recovery on their website.