Rolling Cooler Crafted For HPD and HFD

Hastings Police Department Reservist Thierry Auge made time in his schedule to craft a useful item for the Hastings Police and Fire Departments by constructing a mobile chest cooler for department use. According to a post on social media, the cooler will be used to assist with events that are held throughout the summer. Leadership of both departments commented that the cooler is a “wonderful gift, just in time for Rivertown Days”.
(L to R: HPD Chief David Wilske, Reserve Officer Thierry Auge, and HPD Deputy Chief Bryan Schowalter. Submitted photo)