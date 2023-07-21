RTD Medallion Still At Large

As of Friday afternoon, the 2023 Rivertown Days Medallion had not been returned to the Edina Realty Office for redemption of the prize for finding the medallion. Office Administrator Eva Haakenson posted a complete list of the clues and their explanations at 2 PM on Facebook, and stated that if the medallion was returned to the Edina office by close of business (5 PM) on Monday the 24th, the prize would still be awarded. After that, the $500 prize for finding the medallion would be null and void. In addition to the Edina Realty Facebook page, all of the clues and their explanations can be found here.