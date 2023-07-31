Scammers Target Hastings

On July 29th, officers of the Hastings Police Department were dispatched to multiple calls where an unknown suspect(s) was attempting to scam citizens via telephone. The scammer identified themselves as an employee with the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, who told the person they were calling that they missed their Jury Duty obligation and a warrant for contempt of court had been issued. The scammer said the victim could pay for the warrant by purchasing gift cards and providing the information to them. Luckily no one HPD spoke to fell for the scam. Similar calls were also reported in Farmington and Rosemount. HPD urges people to be cautious and call 911 to report scammers.