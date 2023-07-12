Spiral Co-op Seeks Board Members

Spiral Food Co-op is owned by its member-owners. Members have a Board of Directors to oversee the General Manager’s operation of the co-op. Board members are a resource for members and ambassadors in the community. The Co-op is now seeking members to serve on the Board, with nominations being accepted through September 1st. Current Board members are President Tammy McGinn, Vice President, Pete Maccaroni, Treasurer Jenni Garlough, and members Annie Zastera, Leigh Arnoldy, Amanda Olson, and Michelle Gallo. If you are interested in becoming a Board member, please email Board@Spiral.coop.