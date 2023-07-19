The 434th Holds Family Day

The 434th Chemical Company of the MN National Guard in Hastings brought some much-needed “R&R” to their most recent Drill weekend, and hosted a family day during July drill. Soldiers brought their families and loved ones for a day of yard games, bounce houses, grilling, and fun. Company Command gave a huge thank you to the Hastings Fire Department and Veterans of Foreign Wars post for stopping by, and United Heroes League for donating youth clothing and hockey gear to be given to Soldiers and their families. And, of course, thank you to all who came out in support of their special Dragon Soldier!