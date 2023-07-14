“The Studio Downtown” To Open In Hastings

Local businessman Ryan Johnson announces that a new event space is coming to downtown Hastings for rent by the hour. Called “The Studio Downtown”, and located at 205 2nd Street East, the business will have studio space for rent for a wide variety of uses. Johnson commented that the space is beautiful and old, and staff have been working hard to bring the space “back from the dead” and redone with charm. The original brick walls, shiplap walls and hardwood floors are finally exposed after 156 years, with added modern amenities. Johnson says the studio can be used for just about anything, from baby showers, birthday parties, and wedding receptions, to recording TikTok videos or even jam sessions with your band (the acoustics are awesome). Amenities include a full kitchenette, and a bar set for “BYOB” events, or hire a bartender for sales. The Studio Downtown is expected to open on August 28th.