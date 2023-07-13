Trophy House In New Trier To Close

The Dakota County community of New Trier has learned that a mainstay business in town will be closing its doors at the end of July. Trophy House, on Hogan Avenue, plans to close the doors on Sunday, July 30th, after nearly 28 years in business, owners Scott and Linda Nelson have announced. Trophy House offered “fine country dining and cocktails” as well as full-service catering. Trophy House will continue to offer catering through the end of the year, according to the announcement. A customer appreciation and farewell party will take place from 3 to 6 PM on July 30th. The event will include live music, food and drink specials.