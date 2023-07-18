Trophy House Owner Passes

Facing the closure of the Trophy House in New Trier, the Nelson Family now also has the tragedy of the passing of Owner Scott Nelson on Sunday evening. According to a post on social media, Nelson passed away surrounded by loved ones. Because of this unexpected turn of events, the Trophy House will remain closed for business until the final hurrah Customer Appreciation Day, on Sunday, July 30th, starting at 3 PM. The Nelson Family sincerely apologizes to those who had reservations before the 30th, or if anyone was planning to come down “one last time”.
(Scott Nelson. Submitted Photo)