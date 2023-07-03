Unconfirmed Reports of Shots Fired At Walmart

The Hastings Police Department and Dakota County Sheriff’s Department led response on a call of shots fired in the Hastings Wal-Mart parking lot, just off of Highway 55 West, at approximately 9:45pm, Friday evening, June 30th. KDWA reporter Nick Tuckner was on the scene and reports that first responders were searching the southeast parking lot looking for a single shot casing. Witness reports to police included one unconfirmed shot fired between two vehicles. One vehicle was also stopped in the Cub Foods parking lot, but that incident was determined to be unrelated. KDWA has reached out to the Hastings Police Department for comment.