United Heroes League Military Child Of The Month

At just 10 years old, Gunner Kearney is quite the young man. Gunner is an avid outdoorsman who loves hunting, fishing, and just being outdoors in general. Although he loves nature, he prefers to be on the ice with his friends and teammates. He’s played hockey since he was 4 years old. Gunner is always there for his brother, helping him in so many ways, including teaching his brother how to skate! Gunner is so dedicated to honing his skills that between his homeschool classes he is often found outside with his stick and hockey ball in hand. He is a natural leader and has been beyond helpful while his military dad is away on deployment. Gunner doesn’t ask if anything needs to be done, he just does it, like mopping, vacuuming, or any other tasks around the house that need to be done. Gunner is a bright young man with an incredible future in front of him, and the United Heroes League is proud to name him as the Military Child of the Month for July.
(Gunner Kearney. Submitted Photo.)