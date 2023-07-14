Zywiec Faces Sales Tax Evasion Charges

The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Washington County Attorney’s Office recently charged William Joseph Zywiec, of Woodbury, with eight felony counts of filing false or fraudulent sales tax returns, four felony counts of failing to file sales tax returns, and one felony count of failing to pay sales tax. According to a complaint filed by the Department, for multiple periods from March 2019 through March 2022, Zywiec either filed sales tax returns he knew were false or failed to file sales tax returns altogether. Department investigators examined point-of-sale records for both the landscaping business and the Haunting Experience and allegedly found multiple instances where sales tax was either not collected on taxable transactions or was under-reported. Zywiec allegedly owes over $215,000 in taxes, penalties, and interest. Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Zywiec is the owner and operator of Zywiec Garden and Landscape Center and operator of the Haunting Experience, both located in Cottage Grove.